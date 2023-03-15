Wes Lee Set To Defend North American Title At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

"NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee will be defending his title against four opponents of his choice on April 1 at NXT: Stand & Deliver. After his chaotic open challenge during tonight's episode of "NXT," Lee asked Shawn Michaels if he could face ten opponents to "prove himself," but the Hall of Famer ended up making it a fatal five-way for the title.

Lee will get to pick his four opponents, and Michaels also told Lee that the open challenges were "killing" them because of the chaos every week. This week's chaos had several "NXT" superstars attacking each other instead of just one wrestler having a one-on-one match with Lee.

Lee actually won the then-vacant "NXT" North American title in a five-way ladder match at WWE "NXT" Halloween Havoc 2022. He defeated Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, and Von Wagner to become the new champion. Lee is currently in his first title reign as the North American Champion.

Other matches set for Stand & Deliver include a ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship that will include Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, and another unnamed competitor, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker vs. Hayes for the title, Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano, and Kiana James and Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships.

The show will air before the first night of WrestleMania 39 at 1 p.m. ET and take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Full results of the March 14 episode of "NXT" are available here.