Booker T Says Rey Mysterio Going Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Is 'A No-Brainer'

Friends since their time together in WCW, Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast that "it's a no brainer" for Rey Mysterio to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Rey is well deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, first ballot Hall of Famer," he said.

Mysterio, who is the first competitor to be enshrined while still active full-time since Ric Flair in 2008, will be inducted by long-time friend Konnan. Seeing the two together at the Hall of Fame is a moment Booker feels will be special as Mysterio credits Konnan "more than anyone for getting him his start in the business."

A 33-year veteran of the squared circle, Mysterio's career has spanned five different decades. Over the last several years, Rey has helped his son, Dominik, "get his feet wet" in WWE. The two made history in spring 2021 by becoming the first father-son duo to win the WWE Tag Team Championship and are on a collision course to have the second-ever father-son match at a WrestleMania.

Mysterio's ability to still perform at a high level despite having had 12 surgeries on his left knee is fascinating to Booker T. "You always see the athlete that loses a step, and I honestly can't say that I've watched Rey Mysterio lose a step," said the two-time Hall of Famer. "If so, it's been very, very little. It's been marginal."

While happy and excited about Rey's induction, Booker does wish Eddie Guerrero was still alive to see the moment. "I'm sure Eddie would be so proud to see Rey Mysterio actually make that walk on stage," he said.

