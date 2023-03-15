Konnan Comments On AEW Revolution Incident, Compares MJF To Brian Pillman

AEW World Champion MJF seems to be one who's never afraid of controversy and he found himself in one recently. During his Iron Man match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution, MJF decided to go into the crowd and pour a glass of what turned out to be Tequila into a child's face. Tony Khan and AEW worked with the child and his mother to rectify the situation.

Many criticized MJF for the incident, including Lucha Libre legend Konnan, who discussed it on his "K100" podcast.

Konnan and his co-host, Disco Inferno, spoke about the act by MJF, arguing that the family could've pressed charges. "They don't understand that when you're [in] the heat of the moment, you do stuff like that," he mentioned. "And so, I had a guy in Tijuana that I told him, 'Do not engage with the f***ing fans.' And he engaged with them, and he got arrested. And he actually wanted me to help him, and I said, 'No, I'm not going to help you.'"

Konnan continued the story, asking the talent if the outburst was worth it, with the talent saying that it wasn't. He also mentioned that he never had another problem with him. "After that, he learned his lesson. And the thing is, the wrestler doesn't understand that something like that could get big."

Disco Inferno also seemed concerned about how MJF seems uncontrollable, given his multiple outbursts on-screen and backstage, citing this incident as the latest in a concerning string of instances. Konnan then compared MJF to another wrestler who was mired in controversy. "Yeah, it's almost like an old-school Brian Pillman Loose Cannon gimmick modernized."