Bad Bunny Calls WWE WrestleMania 37 'The Best Day Of My Life'

Alongside performers like Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul, recording artist Bad Bunny has been part of a new wave of celebrities to enter the world of wrestling and turn heads over the last several years. Wrestling fans are notoriously skeptical of celebrities entering the ring, but Bad Bunny's performance at WWE WrestleMania 37 helped begin to change that perception. Appearing on a Carpool Karaoke segment during "The Late Late Show," Bad Bunny had exceptional things to say about his big moment in WWE.

"I'm not 100% sure, but I think that [was] the best day of my life," Bad Bunny said. "Yeah. That's the best day of my life." WrestleMania 37 saw Bad Bunny team up with current Judgment Day member Damien Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny and Priest would go on to win, with the Grammy-winning artist winning over fans as well as the respect of performers like Randy Orton.

Bad Bunny revealed that WWE initially contacted him about coming in as a special referee or possibly to appear at ringside, but the star told them that he wanted to do more than that — he wanted to fight. Though he admitted he was nervous ahead of the match, one wouldn't guess that from watching his performance, which included surprising feats of athleticism and fluid movement both in and out of the ring.

It's been nearly two years since fans have seen Bad Bunny in WWE, but they won't have to wait for too much longer. It was recently announced that the Puerto Rican star will act as the host of WWE Backlash, which is set to take place on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.