Charlotte Says Leadership Transition From Vince McMahon To Triple H Wasn't Difficult

Since Charlotte Flair's return to WWE, it has been business as usual for her, remaining at the forefront of the women's division. However, there were big changes behind the scenes during her absence, with Vince McMahon "retiring" and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking charge of creative as WWE's Chief Content Officer. While that has brought some obvious differences, Flair insisted to "Daily Mail" that "it's definitely not a difficult transition."

"I think it's different for me because I'm already established. Triple H was my boss early on, he's my boss now, whether it's Triple H or Vince, I think the biggest change for a talent in leadership is more the new talent." There was an influx of new talent and familiar faces during Flair's break from the ring, with the likes of Emma and Tegan Nox returning while people such as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY debuted on the main roster. However, Flair's character has remained very similar since returning, albeit as a babyface, as she confirmed that "we're not really changing Charlotte along the way."

"I've been under both reigns. My job is to perform and to make the best product," she said. "My job is to make Triple H happy right now. If it's Vince, my job is to make Vince happy. The transition is very easy. From a character standpoint it hasn't changed, but the transition from one boss to another has been easy for me." Considering that she captured the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back in WWE, it is clear that upper management now is just as high on Flair as the previous regime. She is currently gearing up for her next major WrestleMania encounter, as Flair defends against Rhea Ripley in what could potentially be the main event of night one.