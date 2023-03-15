Allie Katch Shares Memories Of MJF On AEW World Champion's Birthday

March 15 is not only the Ides of March, but also the birthday of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The devil's former girlfriend, Allie Katch, took to Twitter to share a memory of the champion for his birthday.

"Happy birthday to the absolute devil of a human being who once experienced complete joy as i was having a panic attack from spiders and upon seeing this photo on the screen immediately asked the workers, 'HOW MUCH," the tweet read. Attached to the tweet is a photo of Katch and MJF riding the "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" ride at Universal Studios in Orlando. The photo features Katch wincing at the ride's animatronic spiders while MJF flashes a huge smile.

MJF's 27th birthday being on a Wednesday means there will be a celebration on tonight's "AEW Dynamite." For the show, MJF has a "re-bar mitzvah" celebration lined up. He recently shared photos from his wrestling-themed bar mitzvah in 2009. The photos featured an inverted WWE logo for "Maxamania," which MJF jokingly suggested was stolen from him by the Miz years later.

His celebration tonight comes a little over a week after his impressive, 65-minute Iron Man Match with Bryan Danielson at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The match received high praise across the wrestling world and was another successful defense of the AEW World Championship for MJF. Perhaps tonight's "re-bar mitzvah" will give some idea of what's next for MJF's reign.