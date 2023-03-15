Tony Khan Wonders If Jade Cargill's Open Challenge Will Be The End Of Her Undefeated Streak

Jade Cargill will defend the AEW TBS Championship tonight on "AEW Dynamite" in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The longest reigning champion in AEW history has called on any Canadian female wrestler to accept her open challenge. AEW CEO Tony Khan is looking forward to seeing what will happen.

"I really believe Jade Cargill is one of the best athletes in all of pro wrestling," Khan said on "Busted Open Radio" this morning. "I can't wait to see who would try to step up and face Jade. There's a lot of great wrestlers from Canada. We'll see who's here to fight her tonight. And going forward, could this be somebody that could finally end the great winning streak of Jade Cargill?"

One name that has been suggested as a potential opponent for Cargill is Taya Valkyrie. It's said that the Canadian-born wrestler has finished up her dates with Impact Wrestling and could be set to sign for a major promotion.

Cargill made her AEW in-ring debut in March 2021. Since then, the 30-year-old has not lost a match in the promotion. She became the inaugural AEW TBS Champion in January 2022 after overcoming Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, and Ruby Soho in a single-elimination tournament to crown the first titleholder. Cargill would go on to defend the gold against various opponents, including Tay Conti, Anna Jay, Athena, and Nyla Rose; Cargill defeated those challengers in pay-per-view encounters. Her most recent successful title defense came against Vertvixen during "AEW Rampage: Slam Dunk" on February 17.

