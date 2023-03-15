Speedball Mike Bailey Says He And Jonathan Gresham Are The Best At What They Do

Whether they're squaring off against each other or teaming up, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham have proven to be two of the most technically-sound athletes the wrestling world currently has to offer.

In February, the two each won a singles match before Gresham issued a challenge to face Bailey at No Surrender. Beforehand, the two men tested their capabilities as tag team partners, but came up short to Motor City Machine Guns. Once they met one-on-one, their physical contest concluded with Gresham rolling Bailey up with a small package for the three-count. The two are now set to team up again on Thursday's episode of "Impact" when they take on Decay. Ahead of the bout, Bailey appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and discussed the dynamic between them.

"Jonathan Gresham is the best in the world at his style, and I think I am too," Bailey said. "Which is very unique, I don't think there's quite a lot of people who do it like I do. And that's why I think the pairing of myself and Gresham is so interesting. We're both the best in the world at what we do, which is very different."

Bailey has experienced singles success in Impact as a one-time X-Division Champion. During his reign, he had acclaimed defenses against the likes of Trey Miguel, Rocky Romero, Jack Evans, and Delirious. Meanwhile, Gresham began making Impact appearances while reigning as the ROH World Champion in 2022 before signing a deal at the end of the year.

