MJF Wants A Jeff Jarrett Championship Victory On AEW Dynamite For His Birthday

Today is AEW World Champion MJF's birthday, and while MJF will surely have plenty of time to ring in the festivities on this evening's "AEW Dynamite," there is one gift he is hoping to receive while he's at the arena in Winnipeg.

"All I want for my birthday is Double J bringing home the gold," tweeted MJF. Jeff Jarrett will have the opportunity to make the champion's wish come true by becoming a champion in AEW in his own right. Orange Cassidy is putting his All-Atlantic Title turned International Championship on the line against Jarrett. That comes on the heels of Cassidy successfully defending it against Jarrett's tag team partner on "Dynamite" last week.

As for whether this means MJF is a big Jeff Jarrett fan or dislikes Orange Cassidy that much remains to be seen. There's also the chance that he's neither and is just seeking to troll wrestling fans on the internet. However, as we've seen in AEW before, what Maxwell Jacob Friedman wants, he typically winds up getting — one way or another. That's evidenced by the fact that the AEW World Champ will be having a "Re-Bar Mitzvah" on tonight's show. That celebration follows his grueling Iron Man match title defense victory over "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution.

MJF recently teased that his actual Bar Mitzvah was a "banger." If Jarrett can dethrone Cassidy tonight, we may see a repeat of that — but centered around a grown man and all of his Burberry.