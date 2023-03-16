Ticket Sales For NJPW Resurgence Delayed As Staging And Seating Rearranged

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced a delay in the sale of tickets for its upcoming NJPW Strong show, Resurgence. The announcement cited "changes in seat and staging layout" as the reason for the move. The tickets were set to go on sale Wednesday, March 15. So far, no new date has been set for when ticket sales will begin.

Resurgence is set to emanate from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on May 21. Given the success of NJPW's San Jose show, Battle in the Valley, it's no surprise the promotion would seek a second big show in California.

With no official card in place, it can only be guessed who will be featured on the show. Kenny Omega, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, could make an appearance. Especially as Long Beach happens to be the city where Omega became the inaugural champion back in 2017.

Two newly crowned champions from Battle in the Valley aren't beyond suspicion for making appearances at Resurgence. The new IWGP Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone, has been seemingly inseparable from her newly won title since Battle in the Valley. Perhaps Resurgence could see a defense of the title in an NJPW ring. The new Strong Openweight Champion KENTA is also likely to make an appearance.

The attendance of NJPW stars such as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada remains doubtful. Despite his presence at Battle in the Valley, Resurgence is strictly being branded as an NJPW Strong show, meaning the show is much more likely to lean on America-based NJPW talents.