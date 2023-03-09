NJPW Returning To Long Beach In May For Resurgence PPV

After a successful night in San Jose, California for February's Battle in the Valley, it would only make sense that NJPW would be looking to keep the good times going in the United States. And it seems they'll be doing so once again in California, in a building they frequented when first expanding into the US. NJPW has announced they will be holding their second Resurgence event on May 21. Unlike the first Resurgence in 2021, which took place in Los Angeles, the second incarnation will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 15.

Longtime fans of NJPW are quite familiar with the Walter Pyramid, which housed the promotion's Strong Style Evolved event in March 2018, headlined by the Golden Lovers, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, taking on the Young Bucks. The venue also hosted the finals of NJPW's Super J-Cup in August 2019. In addition, Long Beach itself is an important place in NJPW lore, as the promotion produced their first ever US show, G1 Special in the USA, there in 2017. The show famously featured a tournament to crown the first ever IWGP United States Champion, with Omega winning the gold. Coincidentally, Omega is currently in his second reign as champion now, having won the title from Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

While no talent was announced for Resurgence, it is reasonable to think Mercedes Mone might participate. Mone was credited with helping sell out Battle in the Valley, where she defeated KAIRI to capture the IWGP Women's Championship. Also likely to be on hand is KENTA, who won the Strong Openweight Championship at the same event.