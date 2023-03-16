Rhea Ripley Responds To Criticism That She's Not Focused Enough On Her WrestleMania Title Shot

Since winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble in spectacular fashion, Rhea Ripley has set her sights on an old foe. "The Eradicator of Judgment Day" will challenge Charlotte Flair for the "Smackdown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Instead of a traditional build towards their face-off at "The Showcase of the Immortals," both the champion and the challenger have been preoccupied with other matters on "Raw" and "Smackdown."

Ripley teamed with stablemate Finn Balor to face WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last month in the group's latest chapter with the "Rated-R Superstar." The former NXT Women's Champion has also been at Dominik Mysterio's side as he persistently provokes his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio. Ripley and Dominik have even taken to disrespect the entire Mysterio family by crashing holiday gatherings and family functions.

So with all of that going on, is Ripley staying focused? On the latest installment of "The Bump," the superstar addressed her critics that feel like she's been a bit distracted lately. "I should be focusing on my title match?" she said.

"How about those people focus on their own lives? How about they focus on making their lives into something instead of worrying about mine because my life is something? I'm a member of Judgement Day, which means that I'm there for Dom, Damian, Finn, and myself. I'm ready for WrestleMania and once it happens, you'll see exactly what I'm talking about. I'm not worried at all."

To end the interview, she had these parting words for her WrestleMania opponent: "Mami's coming and you can't run from me."