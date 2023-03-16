Chris Jericho Credits Young WWE And AEW Talent With Helping Him Avoid 'Seniors Tour'

Chris Jericho has surrounded himself with young and upcoming talents over the past few years in AEW, a conscious decision on his part that has garnered him the reputation of a "clout vampire."

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Jericho was asked if had picked up "one lesson" from any of the younger talents he's worked with.

"I don't want to single out just one wrestler," Jericho began. "When I came back to WWE, in 2016, I had no interest in working with Shawn Michaels or Triple H because I had done that already. I didn't want Chris Jericho to turn into like a seniors tour. I thought it would be really smart to work with younger guys, so they get the rub from me, and in return, I get the rub from them. That's why I had a run where I worked with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins — all the guys who are on top now but were bubbling under the surface at the time. But working with me helped them get to the next step. Plus, it helped me learn the old dog and new tricks analogy.

"A lot of guys say, 'In the 1990s we never did this.' Guess what? Those days are gone. It's 2023, and you have to wrestle the style people want to see now but also incorporate the experience you have."

In the same vein as his WWE run, which included several feuds with younger wrestlers, Jericho admitted that working with the likes of Sammy Guevera, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy and MJF in AEW has helped "keep him in the mix at the top level" while also not hindering the development of the younger stars.