Becoming ROH Champion Helped 'Keep The Train On The Tracks,' Claims Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho told "In The Kliq" that his reign as ROH World Champion helped to "keep the train on the tracks" in AEW.

After CM Punk and The Elite had been taken off AEW television coming out of All Out in September, AEW looked to veterans Jericho and Jon Moxley to take on more responsibility. That led to the decision to have Jericho win the ROH World Title.

"It was a great idea from Tony Khan," Jericho said of the AEW and ROH owner. "At the time we were using Ring Of Honor guys on 'Dynamite' and nobody knew what it was, or nobody knew what the point was, or what Ring Of Honor even was. ... So let me give this belt a reason to be on the show."

Jericho said he and Moxley "basically had to take control of the show" at that point. That confirms reports from that time that Jericho had been involved in creative meetings with the talent in attempt to alleviate the issues AEW was having in the locker room.

"Mox did a great job, and I think at the time me being ROH Champion, I think I worked eight weeks in a row, I've never worked that much recently," he said. "I think it really helped AEW get out of this kind of weird situation we were in and grow."

Jericho eventually dropped the title to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH's Death Before Dishonor in December. He believes his run "really helped the ROH title" gain in prestige ahead of the recent launch of ROH's weekly show.

