Tony Khan Reportedly Flew In Talent For Recent ROH Tapings That Went Unused

With the first episode of Ring of Honor television tapings officially aired now, many fans have faith that the Tony Khan era of the company will continue to grow. As Khan continues to rebuild the Ring of Honor brand, and perhaps looks to restore its popularity, many new, and familiar faces have integrated themselves into the product.

The first episode of the new Ring of Honor television show is in the books now, having premiered yesterday on HonorClub. And, as Khan continues to rebuild the Ring of Honor brand on its own — away from AEW's weekly shows – he's been calling on some familiar faces with ROH roots to do so, in addition to a number of new talent being added to the mix.

Last night's "ROH on HonorClub" featured not only ROH-contracted wrestlers but also welcomed stars from AEW, NJPW, and the independent circuit. Next week's episode — already taped — will showcase a similar mix with the likes of Trish Adora and Billie Starkz stepping between the ropes. However, for all the talent who were part of the action during ROH's recent tapings in Orlando, it appears others brought in for the shows found themselves with nothing to do at all.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan flew in several other talents that wound up not being used on any of the taped shows — with one being "The Mile High Magnum" Dak Draper. In recent months, Draper has racked up multiple appearances in the NWA. However, back in December, Draper was a part of tapings for "AEW Dark" where he wrestled Ryan Nemeth.

Many of those who traveled in for ROH had to cancel independent dates they had booked in order to be included. The bright side is that they still earned more by showing up and not being used than they would have to work those indie shows. However, there was still frustration among that crowd in making the trip and having it not amount to any exposure.