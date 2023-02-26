NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. Spotted At ROH TV Tapings

Plenty of news has come out of last night's first set of ROH Television tapings under Tony Khan in Orlando, Florida, with even more on its way for tonight's set of tapings, as well. While many fans were focused on the developments regarding Claudio Castagnoli and his Ring of Honor World Championship, some devotees of technical wrestling were likely most intrigued by the surprise appearance of the current NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. at Saturday's tapings.

Per the Wrestling Observer, the TMDK "Frontman" made his return to ROH for the first time since 2019, defeating Blake Christian in his sole match of the night. This was the first appearance of ZSJ on a Tony Khan-promoted event since competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last summer, losing to the debuting Claudio Castagnoli. The match was originally supposed to pit Zack Sabre Jr. against fellow world-renowned technician Bryan Danielson before the AEW star had to opt out of the bout due to injury.

While that dream match between Zack Sabre Jr. and the "American Dragon" might have been canceled last year, ZSJ seemingly still wants to face his AEW counterpart. One fan in attendance noted that ZSJ mentioned Danielson by name during his appearance, once again declaring himself the best technical wrestler in the world, an accolade that many have given to the AEW star over the years.

Sabre's involvement on Saturday was seemingly just the beginning of the talent exchange between ROH and NJPW that Tony Khan alluded to when announcing the return of ROH TV, though it remains to be seen what other NJPW stars will cross over in the future.