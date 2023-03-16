KiLynn King Describes Why Impact Is The Perfect Fit For Her

KiLynn King recently announced that she has signed with Impact Wrestling after having worked with the promotion off and on the past few months. King, who also wrestled in AEW numerous times since 2020, explained her decision to sign with Impact during an appearance on "Ten Count."

"The idea of who I was wasn't questioned," King said. "The moment they talk to me about like, 'We want to take the King franchise and we want to figure out how to make it work with Impact,' and that was the biggest thing for me. ... There is a lot of amazing character work that goes on there."

King, 31, said that one aspect of her character that she wants to play up in Impact is her last name and what it implies. "I was born with the last name King. I feel like there is a bigger symbolism to this than I even presented yet and I think that's going to be shown even more through Impact," she said.

King, who also has worked for NJPW and NWA, wrestled in two matches on "Before The Impact" in December before returning to the promotion on the March 9 episode of "Impact," when she aligned with Taylor Wilde to form The Coven. On tonight's "Impact," King and Wilde will challenge Death Dollz for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

