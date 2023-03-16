Lance Storm Warns AEW Of The Perils Of Adding A Third TV Program

Lance Storm sees potential problems when it comes to AEW incorporating a third wrestling show into its television lineup. On his "Figure Four Daily" series with Bryan Alvarez, the "Impact Player" of Impact Wrestling weighed in on the downside of having a popular product.

"You have something that's good and you want more of it and then in a lot of ways by having more of it, you burn it out," Storm said, citing that "WWE Raw" struggled for years after going to three hours. It's only within the past year that "Raw" started seeing an uptick in viewership.

"When it was just 'Dynamite,' I never missed a show," Storm said of AEW. "I didn't miss a single one. As soon as they added 'Rampage,' I started missing 'Rampage,' and I started missing 'Dynamite.' 'Dynamite's' rating did drop after they added 'Rampage,' and if they're gonna add a third show, it's like so much content."

Storm noted that other AEW shows that are available include "All Access," a behind-the-scenes series that premieres March 29 on TBS after "Dynamite;" and "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation," which both stream on YouTube. There's also "Ring of Honor," which streams on HonorClub.

"I just can't think of anything I'm less interested in than more content," Storm added.

Alvarez, however, sees a potential work-around for making three wrestling programs digestible.