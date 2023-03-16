WWE Reportedly Streamlining Costs For WrestleMania 39, Possibly To Impress Bidders

Talks of a WWE sale are heating up, with it being reported just last week that the company was set to meet with potential buyers for "first-round bids" in April. And despite there being no guarantee of a sale when those bids do arrive, the latest report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson (for Elite members) states that WWE's approach to WrestleMania 39 has been noticeably different compared to recent years. Johnson himself feels this may be an attempt to show prospective bidders the "sleekest, strongest WWE they can."

The report also states PWI has been told by multiple sources that WWE is very much in "streamlining" mode ahead of WrestleMania 39, hoping to make the show as profitable as possible within the margins. That has meant doing away entirely with certain events that had been previously discussed for Mania weekend, as well as having more folks work remotely from the offices in Stamford, Connecticut during the show. Additionally, international announcers slated to call the action will do so from home as opposed to traveling and attending in-person.

The report does stress, however, that none of this will have an effect on the various WWE Community Outreach events already planned for Mania week. In fact, the company will have multiple staffers on hand in order to carry out these events.

This all tracks with how things have progressed since back in January when, following a brief retirement, Vince McMahon reinstated himself to the WWE Board of Directors — reportedly with the intent of finding a buyer for the company.