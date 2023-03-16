Solo Sikoa Embraces Umaga Comparison In WWE, Says The Bloodline Was 'Born To Do This'

Since Solo Sikoa burst onto the scene on "WWE NXT" in 2021, fans immediately drew comparison in his work to that of the late Umaga, who happens to be one of his cousins. At first, WWE strayed away from acknowledging that Sikoa is also the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and therefore also the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. That all changed, though, at WWE Clash at the Castle when Sikoa officially aligned with The Bloodline — a faction that he believes was born to do this.

"I'm supposed to be here," Sikoa said in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. "I'm not going to run away from something I was born to do. Roman was born to be champion. The Usos were born to be the greatest tag team champions. We were born to do this. Now we're doing it for real."

When it comes to the Umaga comparisons, Sikoa has opted to embrace it. "The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that's who I am." He added, "I want that fight — anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn't scared to fight anyone. Neither am I." Notably, Sikoa has adopted the Samoan Spike, a finishing move that Umaga used throughout his own WWE career.

The 29-year-old still remains in the early days of his WWE career, yet he is already featured in the main event picture week to week thanks to his Bloodline alliance. While he has yet to capture championship gold on the main roster, he was able to win the "NXT" North American Championship last year right before his call-up.