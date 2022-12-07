Solo Sikoa Reveals Scrapped WWE NXT Plans

Solo Sikoa is a relatively new face in the WWE Universe, having only debuted on television in October 2021. But being part of one of wrestling's greatest dynasties –- the Anoa'i family –- brought instant attention to the young prospect when he began his "NXT" journey. Sikoa quickly proved that he could hang with some of the brightest up-and-comers on the roster, propelling him into the "NXT" North American Title picture throughout the first half of 2022. When he returned from a knee injury on September 3, it was at WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Solo's first main roster appearance was to guarantee Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. In the weeks that followed, Sikoa would wrap up his "NXT" run by winning the North American Championship before vacating it shortly after to go to the main roster full-time.

"I feel like, before I got called up, there were a lot of plans to go after that, to go after Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, you know, generation vs. generation," Sikoa revealed on a recent "Superstar Crossover." "But I feel like it worked out just fine, man. And just to let everybody know, I never lost the North American Title. I had to give it up. You know it's two different things, so I got beef with [Carmelo]. But yeah, I just feel like plans worked out fine 'cause I'm up here and going after another title soon."

A generation vs. generation bout between Breakker representing the Steiners and Sikoa representing his family tree would be an exciting contest to witness. There's still a possibility that a high-stakes match like that could occur on the main roster when Breakker eventually does move up. For now, Bron has his focus on defending the "NXT" Championship against Apollo Crews at Saturday's Deadline PLE.