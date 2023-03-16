CMLL Announces Tournament To Crown New CMLL Universal Champion

Long before the WWE Universal Championship graced everyone with its presence, another red strapped Universal Title existed in the form of the CMLL Universal Championship. Unlike its WWE imitation, the CMLL Universal Title, created in 2009, is not a regularly defended championship, but a title contested for once a year, fought for by all the current CMLL, Mexican National, and Historical Champions on the CMLL roster.

And this year will be no different, albeit with a twist. On Twitter Wednesday evening, CMLL announced the brand new format for the CMLL Universal Championship tournament. This year's tourney will consist of three eliminator brackets, starting with the Historical Champions on April 7, the Mexican National Champions on April 14, and the CMLL Champions on April 21. The winners of each respective bracket will then face off each other in a three-way final on April 28, to crown the next Universal Champion.

This is the second straight year changes have been made to the Universal Championship tournament, which has generally been comprised of 16 luchadores in two separate brackets, with the winners of each bracket facing off in the finals. Last year's tournament however featured 18 luchadores, and this year will feature 22, thanks to the further expansions in the format. The champions featured will be from the respective singles, tag team, and trios divisions. Right now, Mistico, aka the original Sin Cara, is the only luchador in the field eligible to win the Universal Title a second time, having won the tournament last year.