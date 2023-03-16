Athena Offers To Defend ROH Women's Title Against Yuka Sakazaki At Supercard Of Honor

Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena has picked her next challenger. During the latest episode of "ROH On Honorclub," Athena issued a challenge to Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling star Yuka Sakazaki for the upcoming ROH pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor. The PPV is set for March 31.

"Where is Yuka Sakazaki? Let me tell you where she is. She's in Japan because she's seeking medical attention," said Athena. "Could you answer me this question, why is Sakazaki still wrestling matches? You know why. It's because she's afraid of me. She's afraid of me, Lexy. Let me tell you why. I shoved her legs into those stairs and I hurt her worse than anyone ever could. And now I have to look at Yuka Sakazaki wrestling all over Japan because she won't come and face me. So, Yuka, let me tell you this loud and clear. I'm standing right here and I am ready to whoop your a** all over Los Angeles. So March 31st, Supercard, if you have the lady balls to even come, I'm challenging you for my Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Don't worry little magic girl. If you show up I'm just going to make you disappear."

Sakazaki has wrestled for All Elite Wrestling on several occasions, her most recent appearance was on the February 13 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated VertVixen. It was after that match when "The Fallen Goddess" attacked her. Athena has been the ROH Women's Champion since she defeated Mercedes Martinez at the Final Battle PPV on December 10, 2022. She defeated Hyan in a Proving Grounds Match on Thursday night's episode of "ROH On HonorClub."