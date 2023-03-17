Brian Gewirtz Disputes Claim That The Rock Couldn't Get In Shape For WWE WrestleMania

Brian Gewirtz knows a thing or two about writing in wrestling, having been a lead writer in WWE, but there is an aspect about journalism that drives him up a wall. Gewirtz was a guest on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" to talk about various topics regarding his former profession.

Gewirtz shares a good relationship with The Rock and is also an executive producer for The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. He brought up a news story by pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer as rumors began to swirl about The Rock's status for WrestleMania 39.

"A week after [Meltzer] admittedly had to retract something that he had printed false information and he was upfront and admitted it, but then the next week a 'source' tells him, 'Well The Rock's not going to make it to WrestleMania because he feels he doesn't have enough time to get into match shape.' Well, I know that is in and of itself not the case. That is not the reason whether it happens or doesn't happen," Gewirtz clarified.

That rumor took a life of its own, where even Roman Reigns went on "The Tonight Show" to say that The Rock stated he wasn't ring-ready. "That's the stuff that just drives me nuts and always has," he added.

If one were to assess the Road to WrestleMania, it would appear that The Rock isn't going to be a part of any of the matches, particularly involving Reigns and The Bloodline. In addition to that, there's no sign of him on this year's WrestleMania poster.