Dwayne Johnson And Roman Reigns' Rivalry Explained

WrestleMania 39 is in the Mecca of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles, California. WWE prides itself on being the largest promotion in professional wrestling with the biggest superstars available. WrestleMania 39 will be another opportunity to prove that stance. As rumors swirl about a possible WrestleMania match for both John Cena and Steve Austin, there's growing intrigue about a match between Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, and WWE Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns.

The moment Reigns began to emerge as a future star outside of The Shield, fans wondered if — or when — the two men would meet in the ring. As Reigns enjoys what is a career-defining run as the Head of the Table, those rumblings are even louder. The basis of this storyline is Reigns' absolute determination to prove he's the reason why this family is still relevant in professional wrestling. But with The Rock's shadow of success both in wrestling and in Hollywood, that claim is hard to call his own.

The Rock versus Roman Reigns has more than a victory on the line. These two would compete for the right to be known as the leader of one of professional wrestling's most important family dynasties.