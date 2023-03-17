NJPW Star Sanada Leaves Los Ingobernables De Japon

Luck was on Sanada's side on March 17 when he battled fellow Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate and leader Tetsuya Naito in a New Japan Cup quarterfinals main event. As it played out, Sanada emerged victorious to advance to the semifinals. However, to make matters worse for Naito, Sanada embraced a new faction.

After their bout, Sanada announced he was leaving Los Ingobernables de Japon to join Just Four Guys, consisting of Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki — seemingly changing the name to Just Five Guys. The newer Just Four Guys faction formed at the start of 2023 after Suzuki-Gun disbanded in December.

Up until now, Sanada had been associated with LIJ ever since he made his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut in April 2016. The alliance kicked off with Sanada helping Naito defeat Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. As the years went on, Sanada experienced three IWGP Tag Team Championship reigns — two with Evil and one with Naito. He also experienced singles success by holding the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for 49 days before vacating due to an orbital bone injury.

Sanada will now face Mark Davis in a New Japan Cup semifinals match on March 19 rather than his former partner Evil, who previously betrayed him to join the Bullet Club. Davis, who replaced the injured Will Ospreay, defeated Evil on the March 17 card to advance. The winner of the New Japan Cup will challenge Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight title at Sakura Genesis.