WWE Promotes Upcoming A&E Biography Featuring Current AEW Star Saraya

Saraya might have left WWE back in July of 2022, but she will be back on WWE-related television this weekend as a true outsider. That's because her A&E "Biography: WWE Legends" episode will be airing this Sunday, which her former company has been hyping up on social media. The teaser clip shared showcases Saraya discussing how she found out that she'd be winning the Divas Championship on her main roster debut — a story made familiar in her biopic "Fighting With My Family."

Follow the incredible journey of Paige, from her humble beginnings to becoming a catalyst for the WWE Womenâ€™s Evolution, during an all-new Biography: WWE Legends this Sunday at 9/8c on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/s31nv8aA6O — WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2023

Of course, it is extremely rare that WWE ever works with talent contracted to AEW; it did previously happen when Chris Jericho appeared on an episode of Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions." However, this particular documentary was put together before Saraya became All Elite, and she has always stated that she parted ways with WWE on good terms as Paul Levesque even tried to re-sign her after her exit.

Saraya herself even commented on the fact that it was still being shown despite her being part of AEW now. "Make sure you tune in Sunday!! From becoming Paige to becoming Saraya. I watched it. Cried 3 times. Very hard to watch back but man I love to see the healthy transformation," she tweeted. "Incredible journey I'm forever thankful. Thank you, WWE on A&E, for still showing this."

Saraya debuted in AEW in September, making her presence in its women's division felt when she burst onto the scene at the most recent "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." That followed years of being part of WWE, even after being forced to retire due to a neck injury. She has since returned to the ring.