Matt Hardy Is Fine With A Third AEW Show For People Who Aren't On Dynamite Or Rampage

Earlier this week, a report stemming from F4WOnline suggested that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery were finalizing a deal to add a third televised wrestling show to their lineup, which would also be an hour long like "AEW Rampage." During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," AEW star Matt Hardy and co-host Jon Alba discussed the possibility of a third show coming to fruition.

"I'm okay with that," Hardy said. "Obviously AEW has a huge roster. It's hard to get everyone on a 'Dynamite' and a 'Rampage.' If they do end up doing it, I almost think you take the 'Elevation' show, and you kind of transform it into a television show that airs here nationally in the U.S., and I'm sure it would air globally as well."

Hardy added that he would love for the third show to serve a similar role as "Sunday Night Heat" or "Velocity" did. Alba then proposed the idea of the one-hour show zoning in on two specific matches with video packages to accompany them, but Hardy feels like two matches may be too thin.

"Yeah, I get that, and I do like builds for the match. But I feel like if it's an hour-long show, I feel like two matches is a little too thin," Hardy admitted. "I feel like you could spend some time, I think do a minute and build up a match before. But I would almost use it more to try to build stars."

Hardy used the example of seeing Skye Blue going out to wrestle Jade Cargill or Britt Baker and fans knowing who will win. Rather, he would like to see a third AEW television show highlight people like Blue and Lee Moriarty as they continue building up to a prominent spot on the primary shows.

