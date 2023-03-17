Sarah Stock Reacts To Joining AEW As A Backstage Coach

Sarah Stock is officially All Elite, and as seen in an AEW video release, she's all smiles as well. Wednesday night between tapings of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," AEW President Tony Khan introduced Stock to the live audience in Winnipeg, which is conveniently her hometown. Not long after, news spread that she has agreed to take on a backstage role to become a producer and coach in AEW.

After spending 13 years in the squared circle, performing in places such as Impact Wrestling (as Sarita) and CMLL, Stock formally retired from in-ring competition in 2015. The same year, Stock reported to WWE's Performance Center, where she served as a trainer up until her eventual exit in 2020.

Following her arrival in AEW, Stock shared her excitement about joining their team. "There are a lot of people I've worked with previously, people I've even wrestled before. So, it's great to come back here, see people I already know, and also meet all the new people as well," she said.

Amidst her homecoming, Stock gave shoutouts to a pair of fellow Winnipeg natives who played key roles earlier this week on "Dynamite" — former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Stock mentioned she spent her early training days with Omega, and also regarded as Jericho one of her inspirations. Despite their shared place of birth, though, Omega and Jericho found themselves on opposite sides of the ring Wednesday representing The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society in a Triple Threat match for the Trios Championships against the House of Black.