Former TNA And CMLL Star Sarah Stock Joins AEW As Coach And Producer

One of the biggest stories coming out of "AEW Dynamite" last night was the debut of Taya Valkyrie. After swearing that she'd be at home in California for the night, Valkyrie burst onto the scene in Winnipeg to confront AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, prospectively as her next challenger. But while Valkyrie was the highest profile Canadian to debut on "Dynamite," she wasn't the only Canadian getting their start with AEW.

According to PWInsider, AEW has signed former wrestler Sarah Stock to serve in the backstage roles of coach and producer. Stock officially started at last night's tapings with fans in attendance being made aware of these new developments aware of this. She was introduced to the live audience by Tony Khan in between the airing of "Dynamite" and setting up for "Rampage."

A 13-year veteran who wrestled in the United States, Mexico, and Japan during her career, Stock retired from active competition in 2015. She would return to action briefly in 2022 though, working for Robles Promotions in Mexico. Prior to that, Stock worked in WWE from 2015 to 2020 as a developmental trainer at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, until she was furloughed and then later released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the ring, Stock is best known by U.S. fans for her run in Impact Wrestling as Sarita from 2009 through 2012. In that stretch, she captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championships twice with Taylor Wilde and Rosita (Zelina Vega) respectively. But it was during her time wrestling in CMLL — where she worked from 2005 to 2015 under the name Dark Angel — that she became one of the most popular women's wrestlers in Mexico.