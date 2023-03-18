Cameron Grimes Shows Off Body Transformation Ahead Of WWE Main Roster Debut

Cameron Grimes has been putting in the work in his time away from WWE programming.

On Friday, the former "WWE NXT" North American Champion took to Instagram to share a photo of his physical transformation. Fans responding to the post praised Grimes for getting "jacked" and for "looking ready" to make the jump to WWE's main roster. The photo can be seen below.

Well I guess we know what The Carolina Caveman has been doing on his time off. Looking jacked. pic.twitter.com/Un7Idyj3Di — Motorola Razr Ramon (@JaimsVanDerBeek) March 17, 2023

Since wrapping up his stint with "NXT" last November, Grimes has been kept away from all WWE programming. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Grimes has been slated to join the main roster for months and is currently awaiting a creative plan for his "Raw" or "SmackDown" debut.

Typically, WWE saves main roster call-ups for the night after WrestleMania. As such, fans can possibly expect Grimes to show up on either the blue or red brand at some point next month.

There were previous reports of Grimes potentially joining Bray Wyatt's rumored Wyatt 6 stable on the main roster, with some even suggesting the possibility of Grimes portraying the masked Uncle Howdy character. However, it was subsequently confirmed by Fightful Select that Bo Dallas was the man behind the mysterious persona.

As part of his road to the main roster, Grimes wrestled a dark match on "SmackDown" last month, where he defeated Ashante Adonis of Hit Row. His last televised bout took place against Joe Gacy on the November 8 episode of "NXT" last year. The loss was the culmination of his rivalry with Gacy's Schism stable.