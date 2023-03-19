Cody Rhodes Vs. Ludwig Kaiser Announced For 3/24 WWE SmackDown

A new match for the March 24 edition of "WWE SmackDown" was created during the latest episode of "SmackDown LowDown." Cody Rhodes was in the middle of an interview talking about his appearance on "SmackDown" and was interrupted by Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

During the segment, Kaiser told the "WWE Raw" Superstar that he wasn't a hero and that the only thing he's proven is that he's "pathetic." He wasn't impressed with Rhodes winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble because "he entered as the very last person and eliminated the man [Imperium leader and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER], who's been in there for over an hour." It ended with Rhodes challenging for a match for next week and Ludwig accepting.

Since Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, he will be facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39. GUNTHER will be facing two challengers for his title, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

The upcoming match between Rhodes and Ludwig will be Rhodes' first match on "SmackDown" TV since April 2016. Rhodes lost to Apollo Crews on April 26, 2016, and it was when Rhodes' was doing the Stardust gimmick.

Rhodes opened this past Friday's episode of "SmackDown," where he tried to mend the friendship between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. At the end of the episode, the two eventually did hug. The full results of this past Friday's episode of "SmackDown" are available here. The only other match that has been announced for the March 24 edition of "SmackDown" is Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight.