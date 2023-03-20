The New Day Serving As Role Models Carries A Lot Of Weight For Xavier Woods

The New Day has been one of the most reputable tag teams in WWE since making their debut as a trio in November 2014. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E were major merchandise movers at their peak as a tag team, something that primarily came due to their willingness to cater to their young fanbase.

In a recent interview with ReviewSTL, Xavier Woods discussed how important it was to him and his teammates to be role models to younger fans. "It's something that's very important to us and we take it very seriously," Woods affirmed, "the way that we have presented ourselves on WWE television is very family friendly."

Woods recalled often getting tweets and messages about parents thanking the New Day for attracting their children to WWE. "Someone would send us a picture, it's some 40-year-old dude saying, 'Hey, thank you guys for being you because my four-year-old daughter she doesn't know you guys are called New Day, but she says, 'Oh I love the Unicorn guys!”" Woods explained.

The former King of the Ring continued, saying that being the gateway into the world of wrestling for so many children is something that means a lot to him. "Those are the things that hit you in the chest," Woods explained, saying that he was once in those kids' shoes himself. "Now I'm the one who's inspiring them to get into something that I love... It's so humbling and I'm just really grateful."

While New Day as an entity is still going strong, Woods is currently the only member of the group still on the road due to Kofi Kingston recently undergoing surgery due to an ankle injury.