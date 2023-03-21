The New Day Is The Greatest Faction Of All Time, According To Xavier Woods

When the conversation of the greatest faction of all time gets brought up, the NWO and D-Generation X often get mentioned. However, one WWE faction that has set records and been incredibly successful, both in and out of the ring, is the New Day — the group consisting of Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston. While on ReviewSTL, former WWE Tag Team Champion Woods addressed where he believes New Day ranks among the greatest factions in history.

"By far, the greatest of all time," Woods said. "We'll have been together 10 years next year ... When I say we're the best... it's because I think the level of chemistry and brotherhood that we are able to have in reality and on-screen allows us that, that opportunity allows us to say that because that's what a faction is supposed to be. It's a brotherhood. Nobody fights each other, there's no, there's disagreements but we're adult men. We talk and we work them out."

The New Day has been one of the most prominent factions in all of wrestling for almost a decade, while most factions in history have not lasted nearly as long in one tenure as Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E's group. They have racked up multiple tag title victories, two WWE Championship wins, and a King of the Ring tournament win. The three men have formed a brotherhood in and out of the ring as Woods mentioned, with New Day being part of different charitable events to help give back to the community.

