GCW Worst Behavior 2023 Live Coverage (3/19): New GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich Takes On Mike Bailey, More

New GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich will be in action when Game Changer Wrestling heads to Canada to present Worst Behavior 2023 at The Opera House in Toronto. Slamovich defeated Nick Gage to win GCW's top prize at GCW Eye For An Eye 2023 on Friday night in Queens, New York. The first female GCW World Champion in history is set to face Mike Bailey this evening, but it's currently unclear if the gold will be defended. Slamovich and Bailey previously clashed at GCW Maniac 2022, with "Speedball" picking up the victory.



Announced card prior to the show

* Masha Slamovich vs. Mike Bailey – currently unclear if the GCW World Championship will be defended by Slamovich

* Matt Cardona vs. Sexxxy Eddy

* Mance Warner vs. Cole Radrick

* Rina Yamashita vs. LuFisto – currently unclear if the GCW Ultraviolent Championship will be defended by Yamashita

* Gringo Loco vs. Jack Cartwheel

* The East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) vs. Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay)

* Green Phantom and TDT (Mathieu St-Jacques and Thomas Dubois) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) and Sawyer Wreck vs. Los Mazisos (Miedo Extremo and Ciclope) and Jimmy Lloyd