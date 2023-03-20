Rickey Shane Page Reveals Why He Doesn't Do Death Matches Anymore

Deathmatch wrestling has long been a staple of independent pro wrestling. Companies like Game Changer Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, and Big Japan Pro Wrestling are some of the premier promotions that have made their names by presenting deathmatches. Rickey Shane Page is one of a select few wrestlers to shine in all three of these companies, as he became one of the most celebrated deathmatch wrestlers from North America in the late 2010s.

Page ultimately decided to retire from deathmatch wrestling in 2021, no longer competing in GCW and instead wrestling a more traditional style before signing with MLW earlier this year. RSP explained why he decided to stop competing in deathmatches and how fans reacted to his decision in a recent interview with Fightful Wrestling with Sean Ross Sapp. "People really enjoyed me doing [deathmatches] and it was something I was very good at." RSP recalled. "I think that a lot of people were like, 'hey man, you did your time. You did everything that there is to do in deathmatch wrestling, there is nothing left for you to do."

Page did mention that there was some negativity in response to him no longer doing deathmatches, but he suspects the reason is more because of how passionate many deathmatch fans are about the genre. "I think they just miss [me doing deathmatches], but I just couldn't do it anymore."

The MLW star then spoke about why he made the decision to no longer compete in deathmatches, saying, "It was too hard, the healing process was way too much." Furthermore, Page's mentality was no longer where it needed to continue competing in deathmatches. "I could feel myself being afraid... and that's when someone gets hurt," RSP explained, "And the risks are so much greater in deathmatch wrestling."