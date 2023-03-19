Stu Grayson First-Ever Singles Match On AEW Television Set For Dynamite

After leaving the company in May 2022, Stu Grayson returned to AEW last week to help "Hangman" Adam Page and The Dark Order in their ongoing feud with the Blackpool Combat Club. He joined his friends in a grueling trios match against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, but came up short as the intense Canadian was forced to submit to a Bulldog Choke. After the match, Tony Khan announced that Grayson is officially back with AEW. And now, he's set to compete in his first singles match for the promotion.

Seeking another chance at retribution, Grayson is set to face Moxley one on one on the next installment of "AEW Dynamite." The founding member of Dark Order, who is primarily known for his tag team prowess with long-time partner Evil Uno, revealed on Twitter ahead of the match this Wednesday that this confrontation will be his first-ever solo outing on TV. "I wasn't allowed before because I tend to lose control when Uno isn't around me," he said. "Something about me being a liability to the company due to my anger issue and violence tendency. Now the leash is off."

Prior to his return, Grayson and company had mostly been relegated to matches on AEW's YouTube shows. His frustrations with the situation even surfaced on an episode of "Being The Elite" when he went off on Page for choosing Jurassic Express as partners over Dark Order. Then in an interview with Slam Wrestling during his hiatus, Grayson summed up his situation by saying, "I would trade in a hundred dark matches for 15 minutes on television." And thanks to this comeback, it looks like his wishes are finally being granted.