The Undertaker Praises Roman Reigns' Growth As A Character

While the WWE WrestleMania 33 match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns may not have gone the way that "The Deadman" had planned, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted that it is "really cool" to see where Reigns is now when speaking to "The Bet Las Vegas: On Demand."

Undertaker has been open about his frustrations with the performance that he provided that night, which was clear during "The Last Ride" series. However, the match was a significant period of Reigns' career, particularly the next night on "WWE Raw" where he was met with a chorus of boos. He has now fully leaned into that with his heel character, which has led to him becoming the face of the company.

"Now he's so in touch with his character and he's the face of the company and he's been on this incredible run," Undertaker said. "It's good that he's been able to go from 10 minutes of straight boos to being World Champion for over 800 days now, and to figure in and be a part of that and being able to do whatever little part that I did, it's cool to see where he's taken that."

Undertaker did have a physical issue at the time he faced Reigns which is why he said, "I always wished I could have done better for him in that moment," but Reigns remains one of only two people to have defeated 'Taker on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," which is a feather in his cap. However, Undertaker has since admitted that he wishes Reigns was the one who ended his undefeated streak.



