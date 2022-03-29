The Undertaker was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling where he recalled facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The Deadman admitted to being disappointed with the match which made him even more grateful for the encounter he ended up having with AJ Styles.

“I was so disappointed in my performance with Roman at that ‘Mania. I can give you one hundred excuses, ‘and my hip was this, and all that.’ But I am the one that made the decision to do it,” he said. “So I would rather accept the consequences of that decision. But it was very gratifying to do something.

“One, it was special because I had always wanted to work with AJ. Although the original plan was to do it in a ring in a more conventional manner. To be able to share such a unique match, and go out with a positive, I think it was the best-case scenario for me.”

The Undertaker made it clear he was satisfied in the end with what he and AJ Styles did. That is why he was able to hang his hat on that match and walk away from the business.

“I don’t know if the match had been in a wrestling ring, although I was in great shape, and felt really good, and motivated. I think everything worked out the way that it should,” he explained. “And I left on an extremely high note, I was personally satisfied. That was what I was searching for those last few years. That one match that I could hang my hat on and say, ‘I’m done, I’m good, it’s time to go home.’”

One big storyline from earlier in The Undertaker’s career was the Higher Power angle. This ended up being Vince McMahon, which the Deadman admitted he wasn’t a big fan of.

“It was a huge storyline. I wasn’t a big proponent of the Higher Power being Vince, I thought it watered The Ministry down. Although then it led into me abducting Stephanie and all of that. So it all works out,” he added. “Originally, I wasn’t real thrilled about The Corporate Ministry, that really felt watered down to me, and I felt like it kind of took away from what we were doing, although we got it back.”

