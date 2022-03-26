One match at WrestleMania 38 will see two of the greatest in-ring performers of our generation compete in a singles match for the first time when Edge goes one-on-one with AJ Styles.

We noted before how this bout was originally announced for WrestleMania Sunday, but then pulled from that listing and was temporarily not assigned to any night. WWE then added the match back to WrestleMania Sunday, but for unexplained reasons, the booking was once again changed and added to the Saturday lineup.

It seems another change was made to this matchup and AJ Styles and Edge were moved yet again back to their original date – WrestleMania Sunday. During last night’s SmackDown, Michael Cole went through the card for the two-night event and listed Styles vs. Edge for Sunday night.

WWE.com has also updated to reflect this change, most recently listing that the bout will indeed take place on Sunday, April 3rd.

You can see the current card for WrestleMania 38 below:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

