Eric Bischoff Recalls Being On Receiving End Of Worked Punches During Backstage Confrontation With Ric Flair

Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a tumultuous history together, to say the least. On a special bonus episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff spoke about one of the odder encounters that the two WWE Hall of Famers had when Ric Flair attacked Bischoff in his "tv office" before a 2003 episode of "WWE Raw.'

According to Bischoff, he used to do a lot of work out of the office set that was used for his tenure as the General Manager of "Raw," even coming with its own bathroom. "So I would hijack it," Bischoff explained, not only for the amenities but because he could get some of his actual work in television production done.

"So I'm talking to my wife and my attorney...we were discussing closing on a piece of property," Bischoff explained, "and the door blows open and in comes Ric Flair, followed by Arn Anderson and [Jonathan Coachman] comes in as well. Coach and I were pretty tight, so I didn't think too much of it." Bischoff says that Flair threatened to pull Bischoff's eye out, screaming at the former WCW President.

"I'm thinking it's a rib," Bischoff explained, noting that the week before the incident, he grabbed a beer at the Marriott with Ric and Arn. "Now the next week, that same guy –I don't think I'd said a word to him– is telling me to get up and out of the chair. He's so pissed off that he's bleeding. He's got blood running down his chin because he bit his lip." The presence of Coachman, as well as the lack of concern from backstage agent Arn Anderson, led Bischoff to believe it was all part of a scene.