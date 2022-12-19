Eric Bischoff Opens Up About Issues With Ric Flair

Eric Bischoff isn't planning to perpetuate any further division between himself and Ric Flair, but did defend himself again on the latest episode of "83 Weeks." "The Nature Boy" held nothing back on his "To Be The Man" podcast when it came to his thoughts on Bischoff, but the former WCW President made it perfectly clear he is done addressing the issue online.

"If he wants to face-to-face just kind of talk this thing through and figure out where it's all coming from and why and look, if I owe Ric an apology for something I said, I'm happy to do that. I just don't want to participate in the whole social media thing. I just don't think it's healthy and again, because of the respect I have for Ric, I don't want to do it, so I'm not doing it." Co-host Conrad Thompson believes the tension stems from a comment Bischoff made on Flair's upcoming Peacock documentary, saying he had to make an example out of Flair after Flair's attorney made his lawsuit against WCW public.

Bischoff understood how a comment like that could trigger Flair, however, maintained he didn't take that action because it was Ric Flair, but because of the other talent on the WCW roster at the time. "I had 100 other talents under contract that were watching this and I couldn't create a precedent where talent could just decide when and where they decide they want to work. That's over-generalizing that," Bischoff clarified, before noting his finality on the whole situation. "Ric wants to break it down face-to-face, wants to fight it out, wants to hug it out, I don't care. I'm good either way, but not doing it over social media and on podcasts."