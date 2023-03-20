AEW Reportedly Filmed Recent House Show

AEW has been hesitant to begin presenting untelevised house shows since its inception in 2019. However, in 2023, AEW is venturing into doing these shows, with the first-ever AEW House Rules event taking place in Troy, Ohio on Saturday night.

According to "PWInsider," the event was just shy of selling out, with a total of 3000 fans in attendance. The more intimate atmosphere meant a smaller crew, though the event was reportedly still recorded by handheld cameras throughout the venue.

While it remains to be seen whether this footage will air, the ring apron did feature the "AEW Dark" logo, meaning the matches from AEW's house show could be featured on a future episode of their YouTube show. Throughout the show, AEW President Tony Khan was live-tweeting about it from the production area, advertising each of the matches taking place.

Despite it being the first-ever AEW House Rules event, it was not the first house show in AEW's four-year existence. Their first untelevised event took place on April 9, 2021, when they presented "The House Always Wins" in Daily's Place. Amongst other things, the event is remembered best for featuring one of the first appearances of beloved AEW star Konosuke Takeshita in AEW. He teamed alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and MT Nakazawa in a losing effort against Death Triangle and The Sydal Brothers.

Following the success of the first AEW House Rules event, the next advertised house show event for the Tony Khan-led company will be on July 15 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada inside the Saddledome.