Mandalorian DDT Was Mercedes Mone's Idea

From headlining WrestleMania to winning the IWGP Women's Championship, Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks — has been able to achieve a lot throughout her career. Mone has now found success in the TV world and she recently told "Planet Comcon" that adding a popular wrestling move to the "Star Wars" universe was "such an incredible experience."

The former WWE Superstar got to be part of the popular Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian," for its second season, saving Baby Grogu in her first scene as Koska Reeves, which also saw her in a fight scene against the iconic character, Boba Fett. Initially, the team wanted her to do a headlock takeover at that moment, but she told them "that's not really cool." This led to her adding elements of professional wrestling to help make her character stand out, which proved to work well.

"I took the guy ran up the thing and they were like, 'Oh my god,' Jon came from the back and he was like, Yeah, we are shooting that, that's the one,'" she said. "I was like, 'No way did I just add a Tornado DDT, and now that's part of Star Wars history forever, that's so cool."

She believes that moment instantly allowed people to know her character as a badass, and her wrestling background proved to be an important factor in why she was brought into the show in the first place.

"I knew when we got that chance to do my fighting scene I was in my zone," she said. "Jon Favreau came to me he was like, 'Okay, this is your spot, this is your opportunity, this is why I got you in.'"

