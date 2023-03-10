Lessons From The Mandalorian Helped Mercedes Moné Have One Of Her 'Best Years' In WWE

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" is underway on Disney+, with former WWE superstar Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) not expected to appear during this season. Debuting as a character named Koska Reeves in the show's second season alongside the on-screen debut of Bo-Katan Kryze played by Katee Sackhoff, Moné joined the Star Wars franchise during a time when her status with WWE was up in the air.

Speaking on her involvement in the iconic franchise during an exclusive interview at Emerald City Comic Con 2023, Moné revealed she's never experienced anything like acting because she's used to "one take, live, and then go." The current IWGP Women's Champion said her anxiety and stress kicked in while filming, talking about doing multiple takes during production on 14-hour days. Moné said watching Sackhoff play Bo-Katan blew her away, learning so much from everything she did on set: the way she would speak to directors Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni about what her character would and wouldn't do.