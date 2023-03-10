Lessons From The Mandalorian Helped Mercedes Moné Have One Of Her 'Best Years' In WWE
Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" is underway on Disney+, with former WWE superstar Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) not expected to appear during this season. Debuting as a character named Koska Reeves in the show's second season alongside the on-screen debut of Bo-Katan Kryze played by Katee Sackhoff, Moné joined the Star Wars franchise during a time when her status with WWE was up in the air.
Speaking on her involvement in the iconic franchise during an exclusive interview at Emerald City Comic Con 2023, Moné revealed she's never experienced anything like acting because she's used to "one take, live, and then go." The current IWGP Women's Champion said her anxiety and stress kicked in while filming, talking about doing multiple takes during production on 14-hour days. Moné said watching Sackhoff play Bo-Katan blew her away, learning so much from everything she did on set: the way she would speak to directors Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni about what her character would and wouldn't do.
Lessons From The Set Of 'The Mandalorian'
Moné said watching Sackhoff on set brought her back to her wrestling days, telling her to remember who she was and what she brought to the table, being "the character" and playing it for the rest of her life. Moné said 2019 and 2020 were the best years in her wrestling career, and her experience on "The Mandalorian" set can be credited to that because of what she learned from both Sackhoff and Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed two of the episodes Moné appeared on the show. While her character, Koska Reeves, is not expected to appear this season, Sackhoff's Bo-Katan has appeared in the first two episodes.
Moné appeared at Emerald City Comic Con sporting her IWGP Women's Championship, the belt she won from KAIRI at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley in February. Following the victory, it was rumored Mone would be heading to STARDOM to wrestle Miyu Yamashita and AZM, with new reports suggesting a big match on April 23 against Mayu Iwatani.