Mercedes Mone Says Her And Snoop Dogg Have The Greatest Bloodline In Entertainment

When it comes to famous professional wrestling families, fans tend to think about the Von Erichs, the Anoa'is, or the Harts, but Mercedes Mone told "Planet Comicon" that "we have the greatest bloodline, I think, in the history of entertainment." The former Sasha Banks is of course referring to herself and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, as he and the current IWGP Women's Champion are cousins, a connection that has been showcased in the wrestling world before. Snoop is a WWE Hall Of Famer, and someone who has appeared alongside Mone and inspired her "Legit Boss" character. Their relationship is one that is important to her, and Mone claims "it's the greatest feeling" to be related to him.

"Sometimes I can't believe that's even real, he is such an icon. If there was a word that can express it even bigger than an icon he's it," Mone said. "He's there with Michael Jackson and Prince and all these amazing legends, and for him to be someone that I can call and go to for advice, and he's helped me throughout my whole life and we share the bond of loving wrestling it's the greatest feeling of all time."

While Mone has achieved a lot in her career, from main eventing WrestleMania to appearing in the popular Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," she admitted that she "can only dream and keep on manifesting to reach the level he's at." However, she is confident they have the greatest bloodline possible, as she doesn't think anyone is better than Snoop. One assumes though that Roman Reigns and his family might argue.



