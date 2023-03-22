Chris Jericho Talks About Judas' Impact On The Wrestling Industry

Entrance music in professional wrestling is crucial, and few songs are currently more beloved than Chris Jericho's "Judas," a track performed by his own metal band Fozzy. Jericho adopted "Judas" upon jumping to AEW, and it has since become iconic, with fans singing the entire song during his entrance as if they were at a rock concert. While speaking to "Rock 97.6," Jericho pointed out "that never happened before "Judas."

In the wake of "Judas," there are now several wrestlers who often get their songs sung when they make their way to the ring, whether it be Edge being serenaded by "Metalingus" at Clash at the Castle or Seth Rollins conducting the WWE Universe like a choir. It's a change in the industry that has brought even more atmosphere to live programming, one helped along by AEW boss Tony Khan paying for many of his wrestlers to have licensed songs that are already familiar, although it's not just those that get love from crowds.

"Now it has definitely become a thing, it's now to the point where other people's ring songs are being sung with. I'm talking about Jungle Boy or even Seth Rollins in WWE," Jericho said. "It's almost like "Judas" was the pioneer of that and the fans have so much fun singing that one they want to sing other ones as well, and that's great. But "Judas" was kind of one of the first for that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rock 97.6" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.