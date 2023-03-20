Cody Rhodes Wants To Wrestle All The Time If He Wins Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Over the last 900-plus days, Roman Reigns has stood tall as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, in the last five months, the "Tribal Chief" has only defended the title at a Live Event one time. In years prior, many WWE world champions would opt to defend their title on non-televised Live Events throughout their reign, such as John Cena and CM Punk. With Cody Rhodes soon facing off against Reigns at WrestleMania 39, the "American Nightmare" addressed what type of schedule he would like if he walks out victorious at the "Show of Shows," and how it would feel to finally win the WWE title.

"It would mean vindication," Rhodes said appearing on "Stadium Astro." "When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it, and excel and deliver on a level no champion has done in years? I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done where there is a bit of a 'less is more' schedule. I want a 'more is more' schedule."

Rhodes has competed on multiple Live Events since returning from injury at Royal Rumble, teaming up with the Good Brothers and also competing in singles action against talents like Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. If Rhodes were to continue wrestling at Live Events as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he would have his wish fulfilled of being a champion like Hart or Flair, who would commonly defend their world titles in the '90s on non-televised shows.

