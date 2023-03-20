Taz Says That ECW Revolutionized Modern-Day Wrestling Shirts

Since the late '90s, when the NWO, D-Generation X, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin became household names, it's seemed like pro wrestling merchandise has been all about the black t-shirt. In fact, one could be forgiven for thinking that black t-shirts were always the go-to for wrestling wear, given how dominant a presence they've taken in merch development. However, the emergence of black wrestling shirts is relatively new as offerings in the '80s and '90s came in more vibrant colors.

While WWE and WCW notably transitioned to this darker look, according to "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz, neither were the innovators. He credits that to himself and his former promotion ECW.

"ECW revolutionized the wrestling biz," Taz tweeted on Sunday evening. "We also revolutionized/inspired T-shirt/merch BOOM in wrestling space. We started it in the early '90s. Renegade vibe BLACK t-shirts, we made it first & we made that s**t 'cool.' I'm very proud that I designed most of all of it."

Taz was an integral part of ECW's merchandise operation, designing the majority of classic shirt ideas that were worn by wrestling fans to shows at the ECW Arena and beyond. Taz did make sure to credit ECW promoter Paul Heyman, as well as other ECW talents that collaborated with him on their own designs, for helping to have an influence on what wrestling apparel has become since.

While Taz isn't part of the team in AEW putting together concepts for new shirts these days, he still manages to keep plenty busy, serving as color commentator on both "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dynamite."