AEW World Champion MJF Returning To His Training Center, Create A Pro

MJF is returning to Create A Pro Wrestling for a homecoming on May 13. The New York-based wrestling academy announced MJF's Homecoming on Twitter. Create A Pro is where the current AEW World Champion was trained, alongside the likes of Max Caster and Kris Statlander, with his last in-ring appearance there coming in 2019. The academy is headed up by AEW producer Pat Buck and former WWE star Brian Myers.

Character-wise, appearing at an indie event doesn't really seem like something MJF would voluntarily agree to, but on the other hand, getting to rub his success in the face of everyone there and talk down to the new class of trainees does seem like a fun time for "The Devil." MJF's "reign of terror" is now entering its fifth month, and recently saw him successfully endure 65 minutes in the ring with "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, ultimately emerging victorious.

MJF's championship future seems to point in three directions, with the three other "pillars" of AEW challenging him for his world title on the March 15 "AEW Dynamite." During his "Re-Bar Mitzvah" celebration, the champion was interrupted by "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. Each of the three men made a case for challenging MJF, but were quickly shot down by the champion. The match, if made official, would mark only the second time the AEW World Championship is defended in a multi-challenger match. The first such defense of the title came when Kenny Omega defended against PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing 2021.